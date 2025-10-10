BJP accuses Mamata of issuing threats of engineering riots if SIR launched in Bengal

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks on the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing her of threats that there will be "riots and violence" in the state if the Election Commission starts the process.

This came a day after Banerjee launched a blistering attack on the poll panel, alleging that its officials were "threatening" officers of her government and "acting under political influence" even before the announcement of assembly poll dates.

She also asserted that the BJP was "playing with fire" in the name of the SIR of electoral rolls, and warned that any attempt to tamper with the voter list would be tantamount to "betrayal of democracy."

Reacting sharply, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the way Mamata Banerjee commented on the SIR by the EC is shocking and a matter of concern.

"She said if SIR is conducted, there will be riots and several other consequences in Bengal which will be horrifying This means Mamata ji is threatening that if a constitutional process starts in Bengal, she will engineer riots and terrible consequences," the BJP MP told reporters here.

Patra termed Banerjee's remarks as "irresponsible" and asked her if she considers herself above the Constitution and can take the law into her hands to go to the extent of "engineering riots and bloodshed" in the state for votes of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators who are not entitled to participate in the elections in India.

"Mamata Banerjee, it's your arrogance that you consider yourself above the Constitution of India and the country's judicial system. Remember, you can not be bigger than the Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, no matter how many times you have served as a CM or PM," he said.

Patra alleged that Banerjee has already started a riot in West Bengal with recent attacks on the BJP leaders, including the party's tribal MP Khagen Murmu. "You have started the riot, we will stop it democratically. The TMC will lose and the BJP will win (in the upcoming elections)," he said.