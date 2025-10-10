Body of second missing para-commando recovered from J&K’s Gadole forest area

SRINAGAR: The body of a second missing elite para commando has been recovered from the Gadole forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday.

“The body of the second missing para commando was recovered by the security force personnel today during the ongoing search operation in the dense forest area of Gadole in Kokernag in Anantnag district,” sources said.

The body of the other missing para commando was recovered by security force personnel from the forest area yesterday.

The identity of both the deceased para commandos is being ascertained. It is suspected that the two may have died in a weather-related incident in the dense forest area with difficult terrain due to inclement weather.

The two elite para commandos had gone missing during a search operation in the forest area during the intervening night of October 6 and 7.

According to the army, during the intervening night of October 6 and 7, an operational team on the Kishtwar range confronted a severe snowstorm and whiteout conditions in the mountains of South Kashmir.