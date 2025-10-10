Civil Aviation Min directs airlines to maintain reasonable airfares

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday ordered airlines to maintain reasonable air fares across different sectors during the upcoming festival season. Passengers have been asked to register complaints on high airfares on AirSewa, the Aviation Ministry's passenger grievance redressal portal.

As per a PIB release, he also directed the Tariff Monitoring Unit of the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to maintain strict vigilance on airfares and ensure the compliance of airlines with the tariff range declared by airlines.

Naidu was holding his monthly review meeting with domestic airlines. The DGCA had also recently held a meeting with airlines and cautioned them against any fare increase.

“Airlines assured that passenger convenience will remain their top priority and informed that additional flight capacities have been deployed on high-traffic routes to meet festive demand,” the release added.