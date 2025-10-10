Congress accuses Conrad Sangma's NPP of destabilising Manipur, slams his visit as political move

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday slammed the National People's Party (NPP), accusing it of contributing significantly to the political and social instability in the strife-torn state. His remarks come amid Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma’s two-day visit to Manipur.
Calling the visit a 'political manoeuvre', Meghachandra claimed it was aimed at reviving the NDA’s diminishing influence in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic unrest since May 2023.
In a post on social media platform X, the Wangkhem MLA alleged, “The National People's Party has become a close ally and political partner of the BJP. Sangma's visit is clearly intended to strengthen the NPP’s organisation in the state and cement ties with the BJP, a move to breathe life into the NDA’s weakened base in Manipur.”
The Congress leader blammed both the BJP and the NPP for failing to uphold peace and unity in Manipur. He accused the alliance of failing to deliver justice, protect the state’s integrity, or bring an end to the violence that has plagued the region.
“Since 2017, the BJP and its ally NPP have played a major role in destroying the stability and spirit of the state. Truly, BJP and NPP are two faces of the same coin,” Meghachandra said.
More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
In light of the prolonged crisis, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly remains under suspended animation, although its tenure continues until 2027.
During his visit, Sangma met with civil society groups, internally displaced individuals, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. He reiterated his party’s call for the restoration of peace and the formation of a democratically elected government in the state.
However, Meghachandra dismissed these overtures, stating, “The people of Manipur have clearly rejected the BJP-led NDA, whose years of misrule, corruption, and divisive politics have pushed the state into deep unrest.”
He added, “The Congress party stands firmly with the people in their fight to restore democratic values and rebuild the true idea of Manipur.”