Congress accuses Conrad Sangma's NPP of destabilising Manipur, slams his visit as political move

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday slammed the National People's Party (NPP), accusing it of contributing significantly to the political and social instability in the strife-torn state. His remarks come amid Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP chief Conrad K Sangma’s two-day visit to Manipur.

Calling the visit a 'political manoeuvre', Meghachandra claimed it was aimed at reviving the NDA’s diminishing influence in Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic unrest since May 2023.

In a post on social media platform X, the Wangkhem MLA alleged, “The National People's Party has become a close ally and political partner of the BJP. Sangma's visit is clearly intended to strengthen the NPP’s organisation in the state and cement ties with the BJP, a move to breathe life into the NDA’s weakened base in Manipur.”