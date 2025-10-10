Government to launch ‘Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission’ to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production

NEW DELHI: To achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the ‘Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission’, an ambitious initiative aimed at boosting both production and productivity over the next five years.
With a budget outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, the government plans to distribute 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds to help increase pulse production from the current 24 million tonnes to an ambitious target of 35 million tonnes. Additionally, it aims to raise productivity from the current 880 kilograms per hectare to 1,130 kilograms per hectare.
India’s pulses acreage has shrunk over the past four years, subsequently affecting production, increasing the import bill, and causing a crash in domestic prices, which has discouraged farmers from taking the risk of planting pulses. Ironically, India remains the largest producer, consumer, and importer of pulses.
“This comprehensive strategy is designed to enhance and ensure a steady supply of pulses in the country,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He further explained that the programme would include intercropping, growing pulses on paddy fallow land, and purchasing the produce at the minimum support price (MSP).
“For this initiative, we plan to distribute 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds, with 8.8 million quintals allocated to targeted farmers across different regions,” Chouhan stated.
In response to concerns that farmers receive lower prices for their produce, which discourages them from planting pulses, Chouhan announced that the government would increase public procurement of pulses from 25% to 100% to ensure that farmers earn a fair income.
The government will promote a pulse production scheme in 416 selected districts under the Prime Minister Dhan Dhanya Scheme. This initiative will involve the convergence of 36 schemes across 12 departments.
“These districts will be chosen based on criteria similar to Aspirational Districts, where the production and productivity of pulses are low. The government will provide irrigation, quality seeds, storage facilities, and transportation, while the overall scheme will be monitored by NITI Aayog,” Chouhan added.
It is worth mentioning that the government’s record imports of pulses have led to a crash in domestic prices. Currently, Tur pulse prices are Rs 1,838, Moong prices Rs 2,250, and Urad prices Rs 2,000 below the MSP, which has allegedly discouraged farmers from taking the risk of growing pulses this year, despite favourable monsoon conditions.
Despite a good monsoon in the kharif season, total pulse acreage has only marginally increased from 11.89 million hectares (mh) to 11.98 mh compared to last year, as of the end of September. Among major pulse crops, Arhar/Tur (pigeon pea) has seen a minor decline, along with moong and moth beans, while other pulses, except urad, have shown an increase of 1.42 mh.
“It is a concern, which is why we launched the mission to upscale production,” Chouhan told The New Indian Express. Prime Minister Modi will launch the scheme on October 11 in Pusa, Delhi.
Meanwhile, M. L. Jat, Director General of the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), mentioned that excessive rainfall this season has prevented many pulse-growing regions, such as Bundelkhand, from planting pulse crops.