Government to launch ‘Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission’ to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production

NEW DELHI: To achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the ‘Dalhan Atmanirbhar Mission’, an ambitious initiative aimed at boosting both production and productivity over the next five years.

With a budget outlay of Rs 11,440 crore, the government plans to distribute 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds to help increase pulse production from the current 24 million tonnes to an ambitious target of 35 million tonnes. Additionally, it aims to raise productivity from the current 880 kilograms per hectare to 1,130 kilograms per hectare.

India’s pulses acreage has shrunk over the past four years, subsequently affecting production, increasing the import bill, and causing a crash in domestic prices, which has discouraged farmers from taking the risk of planting pulses. Ironically, India remains the largest producer, consumer, and importer of pulses.

“This comprehensive strategy is designed to enhance and ensure a steady supply of pulses in the country,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. He further explained that the programme would include intercropping, growing pulses on paddy fallow land, and purchasing the produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

“For this initiative, we plan to distribute 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds, with 8.8 million quintals allocated to targeted farmers across different regions,” Chouhan stated.