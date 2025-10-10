Gujarat mother accuses a Russian network of trapping her son to fight against Ukraine

AHMEDABAD: Sahil Majothi, a young man from Gujarat's Morbi who went to Russia hoping for a better future, now stands accused as a mercenary in the Ukraine war. The shocking saga unfolded after the Ukrainian Army released a video of his surrender.

A mother's cry is echoing louder in Morbi than the chaos of war. His mother claims he was framed, trapped, and lured into the Russian Army following a false drug case. His family pleads for justice, saying their son’s dreams were crushed.

Sahil left for Russia on January 9, 2024, hoping to study, work and build a better life. He reached St. Petersburg, where he learned the Russian language and joined a courier company to support his studies.

One day, he was asked to deliver a parcel. Trusting his employer, he went ahead, unaware of the storm that awaited. As soon as he delivered it, Russian police swooped in and arrested him, accusing him of carrying drugs.

Things spiralled from then on.

His mother, Hasina Majothi, vividly remembers the phone call that shattered her world.