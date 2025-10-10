Himachal BJP chief's 80-year-old brother arrested for alleged sexual assault

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested 80-year-old Ram Kumar Bindal, brother of state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, for sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman at his clinic in Solan.
Sources said the woman, in her complaint, stated that on October 7, she had approached Ram Kumar — an ayurvedic doctor with a clinic near the Solan bus stand — for treatment of a medical condition. She alleged that during the consultation, Bindal began pressing her veins, touched her hands, and asked her about her sexual problems. When she shared her concerns, he assured her of a "complete cure."
Bindal then allegedly insisted on examining her private parts. When she refused, he allegedly sexually assaulted her under the pretext of a medical examination. The woman reportedly resisted, pushed him away, and fled from the spot, sources said.
Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the woman filed a complaint at the police station on October 8.
“Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 64 (punishment for rape) and Section 68 (sexual intercourse by a person in authority) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. A team from the State Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. Based on the victim’s statement, forensic findings, and technical evidence, the police arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, a resident of Bindal Colony, Solan,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rajeev Bindal alleged that the case was "politically motivated" and part of a "conspiracy."
Rajeev claimed that his brother, who has grandchildren — one of whom is an IPS officer — is a highly respected ayurvedic doctor in the state.
“The allegations are deeply disturbing for our family. The police acted in haste; I fail to understand how he was arrested merely on the basis of some allegations,” he said.