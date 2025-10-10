India launches National Red List Assessment to document flora, fauna by 2030

India has launched the National Red List Assessment initiative, marking a significant step towards a science-based, equitable, and people-centred approach to the conservation of flora and fauna by 2030, as announced in Dubai.

The initiative is part of India’s commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Kunming–Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), which is leading the National Red List Assessment in collaboration with the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), emphasised that this document will be a national effort of unprecedented scope.

Under this initiative, India will establish a Nationally Coordinated Red-listing System, a tool designed for accurate assessment, conservation planning, and informed policy development regarding the conservation of approximately 11,000 species of flora and fauna, including 7,000 species of flora and 4,000 species of fauna.

The development of this system will occur in close collaboration with IUCN-India and the Centre for Species Survival, India.