Jailed MP Er Rashid’s party to field own candidate in J&K RS polls, refuses to support BJP or NC

SRINAGAR: In a significant political move, the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) of jailed Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) MP Er Rashid has announced that it won’t support either the opposition BJP or the ruling National Conference (NC) but instead will field its own candidate in the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in the J&K Union Territory.

The AIP has a lone legislator in the 90-member J&K Assembly. Talking to TNIE, AIP chief spokesman Inam-un-Nabi said the party, after thorough discussion, has decided not to support the BJP or NC in the RS polls. The polls for four vacant RS seats in J&K would be held on October 24.

Inam said that had the party abstained from voting, it would “provide advantage to BJP, which is our enemy. Similarly, since the NC government is a failure, we don’t want to vote for it." The party, he said, has decided to field its own candidate in the RS polls.

“Our party’s Parliamentary Affairs Committee will discuss modalities in this regard. We will approach the Assembly Secretariat to ascertain necessary procedures for fielding our own candidate,” Inam said.

“We don’t have a choice either to abstain or cast a vote for NC. In such a situation, we will field our own candidate and even if we get only one vote that is sufficient for us,” he said, adding, “Our decision reflects a commitment to principled politics”.