Karur stampede: SC questions jurisdiction, fairness in Madras HC-ordered SIT probe; reserves order on TVK's plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on the plea filed by actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others challenging the Madras High Court’s order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede incident.

"We will pass appropriate orders. We will see what can be done," said a two-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justice J.K. Maheshwari and Justice N.V. Anajaria.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the manner in which the High Court passed the order. It noted that the SIT investigation was ordered based on a petition seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies, according to Live Law.

The bench also asked how the principal bench in Chennai could pass orders when Karur falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai bench, the report added.

Before reserving the order, the court heard submissions from the TVK party, other petitioners, and the Tamil Nadu government, the respondent in the matter.

The Supreme Court will also pass appropriate orders on the issue of certain victims’ pleas seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.