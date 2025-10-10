‘Kashmir an integral part of India,’ MPs’ delegation counters Pakistan at UNGA

NEW DELHI: Countering Pakistan’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Lok Sabha MP PP Chaudhary, asserted that the Union Territory ‘remains an integral and inalienable part of India.’ Leader of India’s first delegation to the UNGA, Chaudhary dismissed Pakistan’s remarks as “baseless”.

Delivering India’s statement during the general debate in the third committee of the forum, he further said the comments reflected Islamabad’s ‘habitual misuse’ of UN platforms to divert global attention from its own “rigged elections, jailing of opposition leaders, and violent suppression of protests.”

Chaudhary is also the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election. Pakistan’s Army Chief has also described the country as a “dump truck,” exposing the rot within its governance, he said.

The Lok Sabha MP underscored that India’s Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, provides a framework ensuring every citizen can reach their full potential.

Highlighting India’s achievements in inclusive development, the MP noted that over 250 million people have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty in the past decade, while nearly 800 million people benefit from the Public Distribution System.

He stressed that social security now covers 64.3% of the population. On women’s empowerment, Chaudhary said “Nari Shakti” has become a national mission, with women now recording the highest global enrolment in higher education and workforce participation rising to 40.3% in 2024–25.

He also pointed to the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, as a landmark in women-led governance.