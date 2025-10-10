Modi’s remarks on 26/11 attack ‘terribly wrong’: Chidambaram hits back

“I quote his words: ...has said India was ready to respond after 26/11, but because of the pressure exerted by some country, then the Congress government stopped India’s armed forces from attacking Pakistan. It is disappointing to read that the prime minister of India imagined the words and attributed them to me,” he wrote.

Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress, demanding it disclose to the nation who prevented India from mounting a military response following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were linked to Pakistan. Speaking at a function in Mumbai, Modi blamed Congress-led UPA government for weakening the fight against terror, which he alleged had “paid a heavy price” on the nation.

In a veiled reference to the comments made by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram during a podcast, Modi said, “A Congress leader, who has also been Union Home Minister, has said a country prevented India’s military retaliation post-26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. The party should clarify.”