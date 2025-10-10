NEET-PG 2025 aspirants’ data on sale online, institutes lure students with ‘confirmed seats’

“Yes, I have received multiple calls from people claiming to be counsellors. One of them even said he could secure me a seat in a government medical college in Tamil Nadu for Rs 25 lakh. When I asked how they got my number, they refused to say,” said one aspirant on the condition of anonymity.

Many other candidates reported similar experiences, saying they were approached by callers offering to “block” postgraduate seats in MD or MS courses for hefty sums.

No official comment was received from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare till the time of going to press.

The revelation has sparked outrage among resident doctors’ associations, who have demanded immediate action. Dr Devaunshi Kaul, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), termed the leak “a grave violation of privacy and data integrity” that exposes future doctors to potential exploitation.

“This is a serious breach of confidentiality, data protection, and ethical conduct. Coaching institutes, admission brokers, and commercial intermediaries are allegedly using this information for monetary and promotional gain. Such reprehensible acts not only exploit thousands of hard-working doctors but also erode public trust in the fairness and transparency of national examinations," Dr Kaul said.

She called on the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the Health Ministry, and the Cyber Crime Division to launch an immediate investigation.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), said the breach has once again raised questions over the credibility of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

“In NEET-PG examinations, we need to be very cautious. The credibility of the National Board is being questioned again because of this issue. This also puts the online examination system under scrutiny. The Board’s reluctance to release answer keys has already drawn criticism. Now, with the data leak, the NBE must own up to its responsibilities, face the challenges, and take immediate corrective action," Dr Krishnan said.