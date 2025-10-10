NPP opposes Manipur’s bifurcation and granting of separate administration to Kuki-Zo community

GUWAHATI: CM Sangma's National People’s Party has opposed the bifurcation of ethnic violence-hit Manipur or the granting of separate administration to the Kuki-Zo community.

In the wake of the bloody ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur had pitched for separate administration and have been continuously fighting for it.

Insisting on discussions, Sangma said there is always a meeting point, but it depends on the will and overall commitment of the stakeholders. He said people had suffered for too long in the ethnic violence. He also called for finding a solution to the conflict.

“For many years now, innocent people have been suffering. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all communities and all leaders to find a way forward,” Sangma said.