NPP opposes Manipur’s bifurcation and granting of separate administration to Kuki-Zo community

GUWAHATI: CM Sangma's National People’s Party has opposed the bifurcation of ethnic violence-hit Manipur or the granting of separate administration to the Kuki-Zo community.
In the wake of the bloody ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, the Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur had pitched for separate administration and have been continuously fighting for it.
Insisting on discussions, Sangma said there is always a meeting point, but it depends on the will and overall commitment of the stakeholders. He said people had suffered for too long in the ethnic violence. He also called for finding a solution to the conflict.
“For many years now, innocent people have been suffering. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all communities and all leaders to find a way forward,” Sangma said.
"We urge different communities to come together and discuss the issues to take things forward. If we keep sticking to positions and do not focus on the issues, we will not be able to get anywhere,” the NPP national president said.
He said that during his interactions with a few internally displaced persons from Churachandpur and Moreh, he sensed that there was a desire and feeling for the restoration of normalcy.
He said the government could make an effort to bring back normalcy, at least in a few areas.
The Nagas, one of the three major communities of Manipur, want the central government to stop the India-Myanmar border fencing work, but also to reinstate the free movement regime. Sangma said the twin issues required a lot of engagement.
“While the Government of India intends to ensure proper identification of citizens and non-citizens, there are cultural and historical factors that are equally important. We urge the Centre that whenever it takes any decision or action, it must take local people and stakeholders on board to be able to find a way,” he stated.