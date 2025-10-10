NTA may allot exam centres based on Aadhaar to curb malpractices

NEW DELHI: From the coming academic year, candidates aspiring to take up the competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency are likely to be allotted centres based on the Address in their Aadhaar card. This is aimed at transparency and is a response to criticism about the far-flung centres allocated for many students during the exams held in 2025.

Aadhaar-address-based centre allotment will be followed, and candidates can no longer choose any test centre they prefer, according to reliable information. The move is aimed at improving transparency and eliminating the possibility of any malpractice. There were multiple complaints, particularly from students in remote rural areas, about the vast distance they had to travel to take their exams.

Additionally, the verification process has been made quite stringent. In a public notice released on X, NTA has called upon all candidates to update their Aadhaar cards with the correct name, date of birth, and latest photograph.

The personal details on the Class X marksheet must perfectly match those on the Aadhaar card, as even spelling differences are likely to result in the cancellation of the application.

When asked for their response to the sudden move, a senior NTA official merely said the NTA has asked students to update their Aadhaar cards before the upcoming exams. He refused to comment further.

The notice also called upon Persons with disabilities to update their UDID card. Additionally, the category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC) needs to be updated. JEE Main (Undergraduate Engineering), NEET UG (Medical and allied courses), and CUET UG exams (for undergraduate courses in universities) are conducted by the NTA across the country.

A high-level panel set up by the Ministry of Education to ensure transparency had recommended it. The first exam that will be held next year is the JEE-2026, which will be conducted in two sessions: one in January 2026 and another in April 2026.

Aspirants have been asked to regularly visit the NTA official website to access regular updates. NTA is expected to release a detailed FAQ shortly to address all concerns of students.