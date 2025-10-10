Outrage as female journalists barred from Taliban minister's Delhi press conference

Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is on a groundbreaking six-day visit to India, on Friday held a press conference at New Delhi, in which female journalists were allegedly not allowed to participate, sparking widespread criticism.

Female journalists, including senior correspondents of prominent news channels and a reporter of The Independent, were barred from participating in the crucial presser, which was held after the minister met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The move has been condemned by journalists as a reflection of the Taliban's misogyny. The Taliban, the current ruling power in Afghanistan, is known for its misogynistic policies towards Afghan women, barring them from secondary schools, higher education and most workplaces.

The journalists also slammed the Indian government for giving space for such discriminatory policies in the country.

"Right under the Indian government's nose, in the heart of the capital city, the Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi holds a press conference, intentionally excluding any female journalists. How can this be allowed? Who approved such an outrageous disregard for representation?," asked author and journalist Nayanima Basu in a post on X.