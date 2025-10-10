Pilot's association demands grounding of all Air India Boeing 787 flights, cites repeated technical snags

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Friday urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ground all Air India Boeing 787 flights operating in the country, citing repeated technical problems.

It has also demanded a special audit of Air India’s aircraft by the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In a communication to the Ministry, FIP president CS Randhawa said, “Since June 16, 2025, we have reiterated that all B-787s in the country must be thoroughly checked for issues in their electrical systems.”

The letter cited specific instances, including the auto-deployment of the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on an Air India flight while approaching Birmingham airport earlier this week. It also referred to another incident involving flight AI-154 from Vienna to Delhi, which was diverted to Dubai after the autopilot system suddenly failed, triggering a series of technical malfunctions.