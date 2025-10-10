Pushed out by tigers, leopards stray into human dwellings in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A growing tiger population in Uttarakhand is creating tension in the forests, not just among humans but also among wildlife. With more tigers staking claim to prime jungle areas, leopards are being forced out of their natural habitats and into nearby human settlements, sowing the seeds of a human-animal conflict.

Forest Department sources said the leopards, caught between the dominance of tigers in the jungle and the dangers of human settlements outside, are struggling to survive. “The tiger naturally does not allow any other animal to maintain its dominance in the forests,” explained Dr. Saket Badola, Director of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, to TNIE. “Since the tiger is much stronger, the leopard does not go for conflict.”

This imbalance is most visible around the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve, where rising tiger numbers are encroaching on traditional leopard territory. The Terai Western Forest Division alone is home to 56 tigers. As tigers occupy the core forest areas, leopards are increasingly venturing into fringe zones. Unable to find enough wild prey, they are turning to domestic animals, heightening human-wildlife conflict.

“Last week, late at night, a leopard snatched a pet dog right from outside our house,” said Bhuvan Joshi of Devipura. “We have informed the Forest Department and requested them to install a cage to capture the animal.” Villagers in Devipura, Basai, and Tanda have reported frequent leopard sightings, adding to the tension. “For the last few months, Tanda has been experiencing terror of the leopard. Forget the evenings, we don’t even let children play outside during the daytime,” said Rahul Pandey of Basai Pirumdara.

The Forest Department has installed camera traps in sensitive areas to track leopards and prevent incidents. Incidentally, Uttarakhand has achieved significant success in tiger conservation. It ranks third in India for tiger numbers after Madhya Pradesh (785) and Karnataka (563). The rise in tiger populations is creating ripple effects for other carnivores, requiring careful management to maintain the balance between wildlife and human safety.