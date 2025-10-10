Starmer, Modi promise to deepen ties on trade, jobs and education

NEW DELHI: In a strong push for business expansion, job creation, and education partnerships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday reiterated their commitment to unlocking the full potential of the recently signed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
Meeting in Mumbai, the two leaders jointly addressed the CEO Summit and the Global Fintech Fest, laying out a clear vision for strengthening economic ties and catalysing growth in key sectors, including tech, finance, clean energy, and education.
Starmer’s two-day visit, his first as prime minister, comes as both nations move swiftly to operationalise the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July. “Our deal with India means more investment in the UK and thousands of new jobs across the country,” Starmer said.
Modi echoed that sentiment, saying the CETA would “create new job opportunities for youth, expand trade and benefit both our industries as well as consumers”. He highlighted India’s favourable business climate, citing policy stability, predictable regulations, and strong domestic demand as key advantages.
He talked of the prospects of joint ventures. “We see immense potential for partnerships in telecom, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing, semiconductors, cyber, and space. In defence, we are moving towards co-design and co-production models. This is the moment to accelerate and convert these opportunities into tangible outcomes.”
Ahead of the leaders’ meeting, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle finalised the institutional framework for the deal’s delivery, repositioning the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) as the central body to oversee implementation and resolve regulatory and market access issues.
Modi also announced that nine British universities will open campuses in India. Starmer confirmed that the University of Lancaster and the University of Surrey have already received approval. International education brought into the UK over £32 billion in 2022. Nearly £1 billion of that came from international campuses.
Meanwhile, Air India and IndiGo are expanding flight frequencies to the UK. British Airways announced it will add a third daily flight between Delhi and Heathrow by 2026, subject to clearances—signalling growing trade and travel demand.
Earlier, a British delegation visited the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai to explore joint production opportunities between Bollywood and the British film industry. As the CETA enters its implementation phase, both governments are betting on it as a vehicle for growth, innovation, and jobs across both economies.