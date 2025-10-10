Starmer, Modi promise to deepen ties on trade, jobs and education

NEW DELHI: In a strong push for business expansion, job creation, and education partnerships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday reiterated their commitment to unlocking the full potential of the recently signed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Meeting in Mumbai, the two leaders jointly addressed the CEO Summit and the Global Fintech Fest, laying out a clear vision for strengthening economic ties and catalysing growth in key sectors, including tech, finance, clean energy, and education.

Starmer’s two-day visit, his first as prime minister, comes as both nations move swiftly to operationalise the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July. “Our deal with India means more investment in the UK and thousands of new jobs across the country,” Starmer said.

Modi echoed that sentiment, saying the CETA would “create new job opportunities for youth, expand trade and benefit both our industries as well as consumers”. He highlighted India’s favourable business climate, citing policy stability, predictable regulations, and strong domestic demand as key advantages.

He talked of the prospects of joint ventures. “We see immense potential for partnerships in telecom, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing, semiconductors, cyber, and space. In defence, we are moving towards co-design and co-production models. This is the moment to accelerate and convert these opportunities into tangible outcomes.”