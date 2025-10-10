Uncertainty grips NDA, INDIA bloc over seat-sharing as nomination process begins in Bihar

NEW DELHI: Although the nomination process for 121 seats in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections began on Friday, ahead of polling on November 6, both the JD(U)-led NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan are yet to finalise seat-sharing arrangements within their alliances and the announcement of candidate lists.

The situation highlights how forming and managing pre-poll alliances in Bihar has become increasingly difficult, driven by shifting political equations and competing ambitions.

Sources within the BJP indicate that the NDA’s internal seat-sharing arrangement is likely to be finalised within a day or two, after which the party plans to release its first list of candidates.

The JD(U), another key NDA ally, is also expected to announce its candidate list soon, according to party insiders. Meanwhile, Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is reportedly demanding 45 seats, while the NDA has offered between 20 and 22.

As negotiations continued on Friday, BJP Bihar in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Patna to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement and prepare a fresh list of candidates.