US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor arrives in Delhi amid efforts to reset ties, resolve tariff tensions

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a six-day visit, soon after his confirmation by the US Senate -- a signal seen as both sides are looking to accelerate diplomatic engagement, defuse trade tensions, and potentially lay the groundwork for a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Gor, a close confidant of President Trump and former White House Personnel Director, is accompanied by Michael J. Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources at the US State Department. The visit till October 14 comes at a delicate moment in India-US relations, which have seen frictions over trade barriers, tariffs, and divergent energy policies.

Although Gor will not present his credentials or formally assume charge during this visit, his early presence in Delhi reflects a strategic push by Washington to move past recent irritants and reaffirm the broader strategic partnership. “The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the US State Department said ahead of the visit.

Trade has remained one of the thorniest issues in the relationship. The Trump administration’s decision to impose steep tariffs, doubling duties on key Indian exports to up to 50%, which includes an additional 25% levy tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude has drawn strong objections from New Delhi. India has labelled the actions “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”