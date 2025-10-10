Uttarakhand tops Himalayan states in illegal arms cases: NCRB report

DEHRADUN: The serene image of Uttarakhand is sharply contrasted by alarming crime statistics, with the state leading Himalayan regions in cases related to illegal arms possession. A recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2023 has brought this unsettling reality to the forefront.

According to the NCRB data, a staggering 1,767 cases were registered against individuals in Uttarakhand for possessing arms in 2023. Of these seizures, 1,184 weapons were found to be illegal, while only four legal firearms were recovered in these specific registered instances. This places Uttarakhand seventh nationally in the overall count of arms possession cases.

"It seems that possessing firearms, both legal and illegal, is increasingly being treated as a hobby by some residents of this Himalayan state," noted a senior police official familiar with the report's findings. The trend is further complicated by the open display of weaponry. In districts like Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, instances of firing weapons over trivial disputes are surfacing, sometimes even being circulated on social media.