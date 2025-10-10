Uttarakhand tops Himalayan states in illegal arms cases: NCRB report

DEHRADUN: The serene image of Uttarakhand is sharply contrasted by alarming crime statistics, with the state leading Himalayan regions in cases related to illegal arms possession. A recent report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2023 has brought this unsettling reality to the forefront.
According to the NCRB data, a staggering 1,767 cases were registered against individuals in Uttarakhand for possessing arms in 2023. Of these seizures, 1,184 weapons were found to be illegal, while only four legal firearms were recovered in these specific registered instances. This places Uttarakhand seventh nationally in the overall count of arms possession cases.
"It seems that possessing firearms, both legal and illegal, is increasingly being treated as a hobby by some residents of this Himalayan state," noted a senior police official familiar with the report's findings. The trend is further complicated by the open display of weaponry. In districts like Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, instances of firing weapons over trivial disputes are surfacing, sometimes even being circulated on social media.
Police efforts, however, are noted; in 2023 alone, authorities filed charges against 1,767 individuals under the Arms Act. Crucially, the report indicates that illegal firearms are heavily implicated in serious crimes. "The majority of recovered illegal weapons were linked to violent offenses, including murders and attempts to cause grievous hurt," the report states.
Beyond arms possession, the state has also seen a rise in violent crimes. Registered incidents of homicide, robbery, and kidnapping rose from 3,162 in 2021 to 3,923 in 2022, settling slightly lower at 3,570 in 2023. A significant concern remains the judicial backlog, with police filing chargesheets in only 58 percent of the 2023 cases, leaving many pending investigation closure.
Udham Singh Nagar, particularly sensitive regarding crime, is reportedly a hub for this illicit trade, with police and STF units frequently busting illegal arms manufacturing units in nearby Terai forests, often sourcing supplies from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh areas.
Responding to the findings, Uttarakhand Police Spokesperson Dr. Nilesh Anand Bharane affirmed a strict stance. "Police action against illegal arms holders is ongoing. Miscreancy will not be tolerated in the state. Whoever the criminal, their rightful place will always be behind bars."
State | Cases under Arms Act | Seized illegal firearms
Himachal Pradesh | 24 | 04
Uttarakhand | 1764 | 1184
West Bengal | 1349 | 1337
Arunachal Pradesh | 15 | 10
Nagaland | 74 | 73
Manipur | 89 | 81
Mizoram | 29 | 25
Tripura | 06 | 05
Meghalaya | 09 | 06