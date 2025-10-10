World University Rank 2026: IISc Bangalore rated best in country

NEW DELHI: Next to the United States, India has the highest number of educational institutions figuring in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026. A total of 128 institutes from India have made it to the rankings, with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore rated the best in the country and categorised in the 201-250 rank band. For the tenth consecutive year, the University of Oxford was rated the best in the world, the rankings state.

A total of 2,191 institutions across 115 countries were assessed for this 22nd edition of these rankings. In a statement, THE said, “India now has the second highest number of ranked universities, behind only the US.”

The US has 171 institutions, making it the No. 1 country in the rankings, while Japan stands third with 115 institutions figuring here. The Indian institution which figures next to IISc Bangalore is Chennai’s Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, which was classified in the 351-400 band. Two universities are in the 401-500 band – Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Himachal Pradesh’s Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences.