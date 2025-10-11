Afghan foreign minister visits Darul Uloom, gets right to use title ‘Qasmi’

LUCKNOW: Taliban regime foreign minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Saturday, visited one of the biggest Islamic seminaries in Asia – Darul Uloom -- in Deoband in Saharanpur district of western UP as part of his six-day trip to India.

The Taliban leader's visit to Deoband, however, goes beyond politics.

Muttaqi participated in a scholarly session where he studied a Hadith (Prophetic tradition) under Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani inside the seminary’s central library.

He later sought and received permission to teach Hadith, for which the rector conferred upon him the Hadith Sanad (certificate of authority).

Following this, Muttaqi earned the right to use the title 'Qasmi', denoting his academic connection to the prestigious institution.

The Afghan foreign minister visited the seminary in the presence of renowned Ulema, including Maulana Arshad Madni, president of Jamiat-ulema-e-Hind.

"Deoband is a big centre for the Islamic world… and Afghanistan and Deoband are connected, hence I am going to meet the leaders there. We want our spiritual students to come and study here too," he said when asked about his visit.

The Afghan foreign minister said that the aim of his visit was to consolidate the political and trade relations with India. He added that the dialogue with Indian leaders and officials had been in an amicable atmosphere, and he hoped that the Indo-Afghan relations would go to the next level in future.