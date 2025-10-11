Ahmedabad Diary: Gujarat BJP chief Vishwakarma begins seven-day tour to strengthen party base

Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma has begun a seven-day statewide tour from October 10 to 17 to tighten the party’s organisation. He has asked supporters to greet him only with books, which he plans to donate to needy students.
During the tour, he will address six major party meetings. There is strong speculation that a new regional BJP team will be announced after the tour. Four general secretaries are likely to be selected zone-wise, representing Patidar, Kshatriya and tribal communities. Party insiders see this tour as a serious effort to strengthen the grassroots network before upcoming electoral battles.
BJP red-faced as party workers brawl in Surat
A public fight between two BJP workers in Surat, considered the political base of Union minister C R Patil, has embarrassed the party. A video shows Dinesh Savaliya and Shailesh Jariwala arguing and then fighting inside the party office. The issue reportedly began over tea and snacks before it escalated. Savaliya is seen slapping Jariwala.
The party has issued notices to both, demanding a response within three days. Jariwala has filed a police complaint at Udhna station, accusing Savaliya of assault and threats. Party sources say Savaliya was also involved in earlier disputes. The action is being seen as a warning against internal indiscipline.
Congress slams BJP over coop mandate row
The BJP’s mandate system in cooperative institutions has turned into a political flashpoint. After growing opposition within the sector, even former BJP president C R Patil has distanced himself from the practice.
The Congress seized the moment, with senior leader Jayanarayan Vyas accusing the BJP of running “monopoly and multi-crore scams” through cooperatives. He said cooperatives should remain neutral and not be drawn into politics. He also cited the 1993 Mehsana Cooperative Bank election as an example of how political control can backfire. Vyas accused the BJP of saying one thing and doing another.
