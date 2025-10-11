Bihar NDA to announce seat-sharing deal today as RJD faces defections

PATNA: Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may announce seat-sharing arrangements among its allies for the assembly elections by Saturday evening.

Jaiswal said discussions over the seat-sharing formula among allies are over, and a consensus has been reached. “A formal announcement on seat-sharing pact may be made either in Patna or Delhi by Saturday evening,” he said.

He also claimed that more than six RJD MLAs were likely to join the BJP in the next two days. On Friday, two RJD MLAs - Bharat Bind and Sangeeta Kumari - resigned from their posts and submitted their resignations to the Vidhan Sabha secretary.

Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav is reported to have accepted their resignations. Bind had won from Babhua, while Kumari was elected from Mohania, both in Kaimur district. The two MLAs had supported the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government during the floor test in February 2024.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had earlier demanded that the Speaker cancel their membership for defying the party whip, but no disciplinary action was taken against them.

Meanwhile, Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has called a meeting on Saturday to discuss seat sharing within the NDA and finalise candidates for the Bihar elections. Chirag’s deal with the BJP is reported to be almost final.