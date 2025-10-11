Bihar NDA to announce seat-sharing deal today as RJD faces defections

PATNA: Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal on Friday said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may announce seat-sharing arrangements among its allies for the assembly elections by Saturday evening.
Jaiswal said discussions over the seat-sharing formula among allies are over, and a consensus has been reached. “A formal announcement on seat-sharing pact may be made either in Patna or Delhi by Saturday evening,” he said.
He also claimed that more than six RJD MLAs were likely to join the BJP in the next two days. On Friday, two RJD MLAs - Bharat Bind and Sangeeta Kumari - resigned from their posts and submitted their resignations to the Vidhan Sabha secretary.
Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav is reported to have accepted their resignations. Bind had won from Babhua, while Kumari was elected from Mohania, both in Kaimur district. The two MLAs had supported the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government during the floor test in February 2024.
Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had earlier demanded that the Speaker cancel their membership for defying the party whip, but no disciplinary action was taken against them.
Meanwhile, Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has called a meeting on Saturday to discuss seat sharing within the NDA and finalise candidates for the Bihar elections. Chirag’s deal with the BJP is reported to be almost final.
BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai visited Paswan’s residence in Delhi on Thursday to resolve deadlocks. Chirag said, “The talks are progressing in a positive direction and are now in their final stages. We aim to deliberate thoroughly on every detail, be it seats, candidates, or campaign strategies. I have no worries about getting proper respect in the alliance when PM Narendra Modi is there.”
LJP (RV) may accept 25-26 seats, down from its earlier demand of 40, while pushing for its 'Bihar First, Bihari First' agenda. Chirag may also get a more important ministry and possibly a Rajya Sabha seat.
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) demanded 15 seats but was offered seven. Reports say JD(U) may contest 102 seats, BJP 101, LJP (RV) 25, HAM 08, and RLM 07 seats.
Jolt to Nitish as former MP and MLA join RJD
CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) suffered yet another jolt within a week after its two prominent leaders, including former MP Santosh Kushwaha and former MLA Rahul Sharma, joined RJD. Kushwaha served as MP from Purnea for two terms, Sharma represented Ghosi assembly constituency in Jehanabad district.