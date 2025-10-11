Bihar polls: Tejashwi in Raghopur will face same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, says Prashant Kishor

Kishor grabbed the opportunity to attack RJD leader for his continuous absence from his constituency and lack of basic amenities even after becoming deputy chief minister in the Grand Alliance government.

“When people of his constituency were facing hardship due to floods, he (Tejashwi) was dancing with some fans on the road along the river Ganges in Patna,” Kishor said, adding that his entry to Raghopur will herald a new chapter in the history of the area.

He said that representatives from all political parties would start contacting social workers and prominent people of Raghopur after his maiden visit to the area. Kishor assailed voters for supporting candidates on caste loyalty and promised change through his party’s initiatives.

Referring to his candidature from Raghopur, he said that the party’s central committee would decide its Raghopur candidate. “The candidate will be decided depending on feedback from the area,” he said.

He also said that Tejashwi would have to contest from two seats if decided to contest the election from Raghopur.

The JSP is the only party that has released its candidates for the upcoming polls — with 51 names on the first list. No contestants have been named so far from the Raghopur constituency held by Tejashwi in the present assembly.