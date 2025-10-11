Chhattisgarh Waqf Board serves notices to 480 tenants over revised rents

RAIPUR: A few of the properties leased out by the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board on rent decades ago are yielding an absurdly low monthly rent of just 80 paise.

Many continue to happily cough up a meagre amount of Rs 25, 50 to Rs 100 as rent for outlets, shops or complexes in Raipur and other districts of the State.

There are over 480 tenants and shop owners who were served with notices by the Board in recent months, but instead of complying with the directive to either pay the revised rents or vacate, several of them approached the Chhattisgarh High Court against the new rent agreement.

To address one of the most obtrusive issues confronting the Waqf Board -- the persisting outdated rental structure for Waqf-owned properties, with many leased out as far back as the 1950s -- the Board has conveyed that there will be a fresh agreement with the tenants and shop owners regarding rent in accordance with approved norms of the Board and the guidelines as stipulated by district collectors.