Climate litigation on the rise in India amid growing environmental concerns: UN Report

NEW DELHI: A recent United Nations report reveals that climate litigation is on the rise in India, marking it as one of the key countries in the Global South where legal action is being increasingly used to address environmental challenges. According to the report, India recorded 14 climate-related cases in 2025, up from 11 in 2023.

These cases focus on critical issues such as air pollution, deforestation, renewable energy obligations, climate adaptation, and the constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment. Indian courts, particularly the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, have played a significant role by integrating climate considerations into their rulings. This reinforces the State’s duty to protect citizens from the impacts of climate change.

These judicial efforts align with India's national climate objectives, including achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, expanding renewable energy capacity, and improving climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.

“India’s leadership in environmental jurisprudence is mature. We should avoid celebrating more climate litigation to achieve our national climate goals. Reducing climate change-related challenges is everyone’s responsibility,” said Dr Balakrishna Pisupati, Head of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) India Office.