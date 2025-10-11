Congress demands CBI probe into deaths of kids under 10 across Madhya Pradesh over last year

BHOPAL: While the special investigation team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police probes the recent deaths of at least 23 kids due to cough syrup poisoning-induced acute kidney failure in Chhindwara and adjoining districts, the opposition Congress has demanded a separate SIT probe to probe deaths of kids aged below ten years across the state.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded the formation of a separate SIT for probing deaths of children aged below ten years, across MP, particularly in Chhindwara and neighbourhood over the last three months.

He claimed that while more than 500 kids took ill, over 150 of them died in southern MP districts, including Chhindwara, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni and adjoining districts over the last three months.

Patwari, who is himself a former MP minister, further demanded a CBI probe into the deaths of kids below 10 years across MP over the last one year.

“This syrup (Coldrif) is sold not just in MP, but in many other states, so a CBI probe is required to establish why the death happened in MP only. That can only become clear, if the probe covers deaths of children aged below ten years in the last one year across the state.”