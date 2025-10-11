Congress demands CBI probe into deaths of kids under 10 across Madhya Pradesh over last year

BHOPAL: While the special investigation team (SIT) of Madhya Pradesh Police probes the recent deaths of at least 23 kids due to cough syrup poisoning-induced acute kidney failure in Chhindwara and adjoining districts, the opposition Congress has demanded a separate SIT probe to probe deaths of kids aged below ten years across the state.
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded the formation of a separate SIT for probing deaths of children aged below ten years, across MP, particularly in Chhindwara and neighbourhood over the last three months.
He claimed that while more than 500 kids took ill, over 150 of them died in southern MP districts, including Chhindwara, Betul, Pandhurna, Seoni and adjoining districts over the last three months.
Patwari, who is himself a former MP minister, further demanded a CBI probe into the deaths of kids below 10 years across MP over the last one year.
“This syrup (Coldrif) is sold not just in MP, but in many other states, so a CBI probe is required to establish why the death happened in MP only. That can only become clear, if the probe covers deaths of children aged below ten years in the last one year across the state.”
Questioning the arrest of Dr Pravin Soni (government doctor who prescribed the Coldrif cough syrup to most kids, who died later) in the case, the state Congress chief said, “A doctor only prescribes the medicines, he doesn’t manufacture and check the efficacy of the medicines. Though the owner of the pharma unit which manufactured the cough syrup, has already been arrested from Chennai, similar action needs to be taken against MP’s then drug controller. Merely his removal from post won’t suffice, he should be booked in the same case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and be arrested subsequently,” Patwari demanded on Saturday.
While announcing that the Congress workers will observe day long fast at all children's hospitals across the state demanding for justice for families who lost their kids in Chhindwara and neighbouring districts, Patwari further demanded the resignation of state’s health minister Rajendra Shukla (also the deputy CM) in the matter.
“If the health minister doesn’t resign taking moral responsibility for the carelessness which caused the deaths of kids, then the CM should show the courage to sack him.”
He also demanded action against the state’s principal secretary (health) Sandeep Yadav and questioned as to who is Sonu Rana, who wields immense clout.
“There is one Sonu Rana, who wields immense clout in the state’s health department. Who is he, a social activist, a government employee or anyone else? His call records should be probed,” Patwari said, while showing a picture and alleging that Rana was present at the meeting between state’s health minister and a Japanese delegation some time back.