CRPF head constable martyred in Jharkhand IED blast, two colleagues critically injured

RANCHI: CRPF Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, who got injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand's Chaibasa late in the evening on Friday, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Notably, three CRPF personnel, including the Head Constable, were injured in the Maoist attack.
CRPF Battalion Inspector Kaushal Kumar Mishra and Sub-Inspector Ramchandra Gogi were also critically injured in the blast and are undergoing treatment at the hospital in Rourkela.
Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, who got martyred in the incident, was a resident of Nagaon in Assam. His body is being brought to Ranchi, where a final salute will be given to him at the CRPF camp after the post-mortem.
Notably, the CPI (Maoists) have declared the observance of a “Resistance Week” from October 8 to 14 to mobilize support and register opposition to the ongoing campaign by the security forces in the five states. They have also announced a ‘Band’ on October 15 against the alleged suppression by the security forces in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Chhattisgarh.
As per the information provided by Jharkhand Police Headquarters, three personnel of CRPF 60 Battalion, including an Inspector, were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in the Saranda Jungles under Manoharpur Block of Chaibasa late in the evening on Friday. Head Constable Mahendra Laskar was martyred while undergoing treatment hours after the incident, they said.
Chaibasa SP Amit Renu informed that two IED blasts took place during an anti-Maoist operation conducted by security forces in Saranda. Three CRPF personnel, including an Inspector, were injured and admitted to Rourkela Hospital in Odisha for treatment.
IG Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson Dr. Michael Raj confirmed that CRPF Head Constable Mahendra Laskar, who was injured in the IED blast triggered by Maoists, succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Notably, three security personnel have been martyred and nine others seriously injured in IED blasts triggered by Maoists since March this year. Sunil Kumar Singh, a CRPF battalion sub-inspector, was martyred in a blast in Chota Nagpur, Saranda, on March 22, while Sunil Dhan, a Jharkhand Jaguar jawan, was martyred in a blast on April 12. Mahendra Laskar of the CRPF was martyred on Friday, October 11.