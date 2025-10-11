Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey arrested for murder of Aligarh businessman

LUCKNOW: Puja Shakun Pandey, an office-bearer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and the main accused in the murder of a businessman in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on September 26, was arrested from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday.

Abhishek Gupta, a 25-year-old two-wheeler showroom owner, was gunned down by two assailants in Aligarh’s Roravar area while he was boarding a bus to Hathras. Puja Shakun Pandey and her husband, ABHM spokesperson Ashok Pandey, allegedly hired the two shooters — Mohd Fazal and Asif — to kill Gupta.

A case against Puja and her husband was registered the same night at the Roravar police station.

According to Aligarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, Puja was arrested from Bharatpur late Friday night. “Abhishek’s family claimed she had been sexually harassing him over a period of time and allegedly planned his murder after he broke all ties with her,” said the SSP.

However, police sources also indicated that a business deal gone sour between Puja and Abhishek might have led to the murder.

Ashok Pandey and the two shooters are already in jail, according to police sources.

Aligarh Superintendent of Police (City) Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said last week that Mohd Fazal had been arrested in connection with the case, and the main shooter, Asif, was apprehended on October 3 near the Delhi-Kanpur highway at Shah Kutubpur. Pathak added that Asif carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was wanted in other criminal cases as well.