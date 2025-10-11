India, Canada look at framework for strategic cooperation during Anita Anand's visit

NEW DELHI: India and Canada will look at establishing a framework for “strategic” cooperation in areas of trade, energy, and security during Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to New Delhi beginning Sunday.

This marks Anand’s first official trip to India since entering politics in 2019 and comes as both countries cautiously navigate a path toward repairing strained diplomatic ties. Anand will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She will also meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The visit is part of Ottawa’s renewed push to strengthen partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, as outlined in Canada’s regional strategy.

“During her visit to Delhi, Minister Anand will meet with Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as both countries move toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on issues such as trade diversification, energy transformation and security,” Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.