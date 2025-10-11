India, Canada look at framework for strategic cooperation during Anita Anand's visit

NEW DELHI: India and Canada will look at establishing a framework for “strategic” cooperation in areas of trade, energy, and security during Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand’s visit to New Delhi beginning Sunday.
This marks Anand’s first official trip to India since entering politics in 2019 and comes as both countries cautiously navigate a path toward repairing strained diplomatic ties. Anand will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She will also meet Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The visit is part of Ottawa’s renewed push to strengthen partnerships across the Indo-Pacific, as outlined in Canada’s regional strategy.
“During her visit to Delhi, Minister Anand will meet with Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, as both countries move toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on issues such as trade diversification, energy transformation and security,” Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.
The Canadian Minister will also travel to Mumbai to meet with Indian and Canadian business leaders. Her engagements will focus on boosting investment, creating jobs, and expanding economic opportunities for both nations. “Canada is committed to supporting and growing its well-established commercial ties with India, including in the agriculture, critical minerals, and energy sectors,” the statement added, highlighting that India is now Canada’s seventh-largest goods and services trading partner.
“In line with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, I will be working to advance efforts to position Canada as a trusted, reliable partner of choice for Indo-Pacific countries and their economies,” Anand said. The visit comes amid a gradual thaw in bilateral ties after a year-long diplomatic freeze.
In August 2025, both sides appointed new high commissioners, signaling intent to restore full diplomatic engagement. The move followed tensions sparked by Canadian allegations implicating Indian officials in the killing of Gurpatwant Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan extremist and a designated terrorist in India-- claims that New Delhi firmly and consistently rejected as “absolutely baseless.”