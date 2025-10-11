Indigo announces flight from Delhi to China, to begin operations from Nov 10

NEW DELHI: India's largest private airline Indigo announced on Saturday that it would operate daily flights from Delhi to Guangzhou in China from November 10. The A320 aircraft will be deployed for it, said an official release.

Earlier this week, the airline announces the relaunch of operations between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to enhance our connectivity to China with daily direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, in addition to the recently resumed route from Kolkata. The resumption of operations between two of the world’s most populous nations presents immense potential for cultural exchange and economic collaboration."

Timings: Delhi-Guangzhou (6E 1701) Dep from Delhi at 9.45 pm; reaches Guangzhou at 4:50 am next day. In the return trip, 6E 1702 will depart from Guangzhou at 5.50 am daily and reach Delhi at 10:10 am. (All are local zone timings).