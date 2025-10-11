Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held talks with US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor amid continuing strains in the India-US relations over Washington's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports.

Gor, accompanied by Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J Rigas, is on a six-day visit to New Delhi, days after the Senate confirmed his appointment as the US envoy to India.

"Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Wish him the best for his new responsibility," he said.

Gor also met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.