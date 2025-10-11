Litigant without bench: 16th judge recuses from IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s case

DEHRADUN: The long-drawn legal saga surrounding Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi has reached an unprecedented milestone, with a record 16th judge now stepping away from hearing his matters.

In the latest development, Justice Alok Verma, a senior judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, has recused himself from a contempt case filed by Chaturvedi. The case challenges the alleged “wilful disobedience” of a stay order by members and the registry of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

This latest withdrawal adds to a growing list of recusals, setting a unique precedent in the country’s judicial history concerning a single litigant.

Justice Verma’s recusal follows closely on the heels of another High Court judge. Just a fortnight earlier, on 26 September, Justice Ravindra Maithani had ordered that the case be, “List before another Bench of which I (Ravindra Maithani, J.) am not the member.”

Justice Verma’s order on Wednesday was equally terse, simply stating: “List before another Bench.” Like many preceding withdrawals, it offered no specific justification—an unusual characteristic noted by legal observers.

Justice Verma is the fourth High Court judge this year alone to distance himself from Chaturvedi’s litigation. Earlier this year, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal had recused himself in May 2023 from a case concerning documents related to Chaturvedi’s tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) at AIIMS, while Justice Manoj Tiwari had recused himself in February 2024 regarding Chaturvedi’s central deputation case.