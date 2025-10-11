Madhya Pradesh: Two Bhopal constables booked, suspended for murder of B.Tech student

BHOPAL: Two constables of the Madhya Pradesh Police have been booked for allegedly murdering a B.Tech (Cyber Security) student in the state capital, Bhopal.
The accused, identified as Santosh Bamania and Saurabh Arya—both posted at Bhopal’s Piplani police station—have been charged with the murder of 22-year-old Udit Gayake, an engineering student. Udit's brother-in-law is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the anti-Naxal Hawk Force in Balaghat district.
One of the constables, who was on night patrol duty, was caught on CCTV mercilessly beating Udit, while the other, armed with a firearm, stood nearby and watched, according to the visuals.
The incident occurred late Thursday night, while Udit was partying with friends in the Indrapuri area of Bhopal. He was a student at a reputed private engineering college in Sehore district.
A murder case was registered at the Piplani police station—the same station where the accused constables were posted—under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The registration of case followed a preliminary post-mortem report which cited homicidal death due to traumatic hemorrhagic pancreatitis resulting from blunt force trauma. The report also noted multiple antemortem "tram track pattern" injuries on the body.
Confirming the registration of the murder case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), Vivek Singh, said, “The arrests of the two accused will be made soon.” The constables had already been suspended prior to being officially booked.
According to Udit’s friends, Akshat and Dipesh, they were partying late at night in Indrapuri when a group of policemen arrived. Seeing them, Udit panicked and ran into a nearby lane. “We later heard sounds of Udit being beaten. When he returned, his shirt was torn and he appeared severely injured,” the friends said.
They further alleged that the police demanded Rs 10,000 from them, threatening serious consequences if they refused. “We said we only had Rs 1,000–Rs 2,000. When they declined to accept that, we suggested going to Piplani police station. On the way, the police suddenly disappeared,” they added.
Shortly afterward, the friends received a call from others at the party saying the same police personnel had returned to the spot and were asking about their whereabouts.
Udit’s friends reportedly took him to a nearby police outpost, where officers recognized him due to his family background and rushed him to a hospital. He was later referred to AIIMS-Bhopal, where doctors declared him dead.