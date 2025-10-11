NC fields three candidates for Rajya Sabha race; leaves one seat for Congress

SRINAGAR: In a key political move, three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will stay rooted in Jammu and Kashmir politics and not move to the national stage.
The ruling NC on Friday announced its candidates for three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory, leaving one seat for ally Congress. The opposition BJP is expected to announce its nominees on Saturday.
NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that the party has decided to field Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, and Shammi Oberoi for three RS seats.
There had been speculation that Farooq Abdullah might be the NC’s candidate and move to the national stage, given the dual power structure in J&K. His exclusion is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen his son Omar Abdullah’s political position.
On the fourth seat, Sagar said discussions are ongoing with Congress. The party, which has six members in the 90-member J&K Assembly, is seeking a seat that is “more secured” rather than one with a high risk of the BJP winning.
Voting for the four RS seats will be held on October 24, with counting also on the same day.
BJP sources said the party may nominate former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, former J&K BJP president Ravindra Raina, and current J&K BJP president Sat Sharma. The BJP plans to contest all four seats to test the NC coalition’s strength.
Meanwhile, the Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), led by jailed MP Er Rashid, has decided not to support either NC or BJP and will field its own candidate. The AIP has a single legislator in the 90-member Assembly.
The four RS seats fell vacant in February 2021 after the terms of PDP MPs Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Nazir Ahmed Laway, BJP MP Shamsher Singh, and former Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad ended. The current Assembly has an effective strength of 88, as two seats remain vacant.