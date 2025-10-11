NC fields three candidates for Rajya Sabha race; leaves one seat for Congress

SRINAGAR: In a key political move, three-time former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah will stay rooted in Jammu and Kashmir politics and not move to the national stage.

The ruling NC on Friday announced its candidates for three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory, leaving one seat for ally Congress. The opposition BJP is expected to announce its nominees on Saturday.

NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said that the party has decided to field Chaudhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kitchloo, and Shammi Oberoi for three RS seats.

There had been speculation that Farooq Abdullah might be the NC’s candidate and move to the national stage, given the dual power structure in J&K. His exclusion is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen his son Omar Abdullah’s political position.

On the fourth seat, Sagar said discussions are ongoing with Congress. The party, which has six members in the 90-member J&K Assembly, is seeking a seat that is “more secured” rather than one with a high risk of the BJP winning.