Odisha medical student 'gang raped' outside private college campus in Bengal's Durgapur

A second-year medical student from Odisha was allegedly gang raped by a group of unidentified men in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Friday, PTI reported, citing police officials.

The woman, hailing from Jaleswar in Odisha and a student at a private medical college in Durgapur, was assaulted on Friday night, when she was out for dinner with one of her friends. the incident happened around 10 pm on Friday, according to the woman's family.

The student is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, a police officer said.

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of the medic, we have started an investigation," he said.

Talking to reporters, the parents of the student said they reached Durgapur this morning after getting a call from their daughter's friends.

"We came here this morning and lodged a complaint with the police. I have heard that the college performed well academically, and this is why we sent our daughter to study medicine here," the student's father said.

An initial probe revealed that the student went outside the campus with her friend around 8-8.30 pm on Friday, the police officer said.