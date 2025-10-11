PM Modi launches two key farm schemes worth Rs 35,440 crore

NEW DELHI: Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched two major agricultural schemes with a cumulative outlay of Rs 35,440 crore.

He also appealed to the farmers to increase production to meet domestic and global demand. Launching the schemes at Pusa campus, the Prime Minister noted that farmers have a critical role to play in realising the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The two schemes, Rs 24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and a Rs 11,440-crore Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses are aimed at “changing the fate of millions of farmers”.

The PM-DDKY aims to transform 100 low-performing agricultural districts based on the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) model. The scheme will focus on enhancing crop productivity, promoting crop diversification, improving irrigation and storage facilities, and ensuring credit access in the selected districts.

In view of the new pulses mission, PM Modi urged farmers to increase cultivation acreage by 35 lakh hectares by 2030 to boost production and achieve self-reliance, targeting to raise production from the current 252.38 lakh tonne to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31, thereby reducing import dependency.

Meanwhile, attacking the previous Congress government, the Prime Minister accused it of “neglecting” the farm sector, saying the Opposition party lacked “vision” for the crucial sector’s growth.