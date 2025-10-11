PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building in Nava Raipur on state’s silver jubilee

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building in the capital city of Nava Raipur on 1 November, coinciding with the state’s silver jubilee foundation day celebrations. The newly constructed Vidhan Sabha is hailed as a masterpiece of architectural design, incorporating modern infrastructure, enhanced capacity, advanced technology, safety features, and sustainable building practices.
The construction of the new building, which began with the foundation stone being laid in 2020, is nearing completion. The Central Hall, capable of accommodating all sitting legislators, is currently in its final stages. The project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 324 crore and spans 5 lakh square feet.
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly currently comprises 90 members. The new complex has been designed with enhanced capacity, offering space for up to 200 members. Legislators will be seated in pairs, with each having their own individual desk. This future-ready design anticipates expansion following any potential delimitation exercises.
The complex also includes 24 ministerial chambers, despite the current cabinet comprising 14 ministers. Decisions regarding the use of the remaining chambers will be taken by the Speaker of the House.
Assembly Speaker Raman Singh had extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Modi during a meeting in Delhi last month. He also invited Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to preside over the inauguration. “It’s going to be a moment of pride and an unforgettable memory for the people and Assembly members,” said Singh.
State Public Works Department Minister Arun Sao noted that the entire construction has been designed to last over 100 years.
In addition to individual offices for each minister, the Assembly complex also features a museum beneath the main building, a 1,000-seat auditorium, and two eight-bedded hospitals, one Ayurvedic and one Allopathic. A dedicated parking facility with a capacity for over 700 vehicles is also part of the campus.
The structural design of the building strategically maximises natural sunlight and comfort, employing energy-efficient and green construction techniques to ensure long-term sustainability.