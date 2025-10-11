PM Modi to inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building in Nava Raipur on state’s silver jubilee

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Chhattisgarh’s new Assembly building in the capital city of Nava Raipur on 1 November, coinciding with the state’s silver jubilee foundation day celebrations. The newly constructed Vidhan Sabha is hailed as a masterpiece of architectural design, incorporating modern infrastructure, enhanced capacity, advanced technology, safety features, and sustainable building practices.

The construction of the new building, which began with the foundation stone being laid in 2020, is nearing completion. The Central Hall, capable of accommodating all sitting legislators, is currently in its final stages. The project has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 324 crore and spans 5 lakh square feet.

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly currently comprises 90 members. The new complex has been designed with enhanced capacity, offering space for up to 200 members. Legislators will be seated in pairs, with each having their own individual desk. This future-ready design anticipates expansion following any potential delimitation exercises.