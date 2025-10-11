Rae Bareli lynching: Prime accused held following 'encounter' with police

LUCKNOW:The main accused in the Rae Bareli Dalit lynching case was arrested following an 'encounter' late Friday evening, police said.

According to police sources, the prime accused, Deepak Agrahari—a resident of Majra Pachkhara village—had been absconding since the incident and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Notably, 38-year-old Hariom was lynched by a mob in Dandepur Jamunapur village of Rae Bareli after he was allegedly mistaken for a drone thief.

Hariom, believed to be mentally unstable, was reportedly on his way to Amiliya ka Purva village, where his estranged wife and daughter live with his in-laws. He was allegedly slapped, kicked, stripped, beaten with belts and canes, and paraded through the village by a mob of about 100 people, who demanded that he reveal the identity of his supposed accomplice.

The mob later abandoned him near the railway tracks outside the village, leaving him to die.

A joint team from Dalmau and Unchahar police stations, along with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel and surveillance units, traced Deepak to the Ganga Ghat area in Dalmau after receiving a tip-off.