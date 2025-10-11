RTI reply exposes audit lapse of over Rs 2 lakh crore in eight Gujarat Municipal Corporations

AHMEDABAD: A massive accountability crisis has exploded in Gujarat as eight major Municipal Corporations have not been audited for several years, leaving a budget worth over Rs 2 lakh crore unaudited and unverified.

The revelations, made through an RTI response, expose systemic neglect, violation of audit laws, and a stunning breakdown of financial transparency.

Citizens of these cities have effectively been left in the dark about how public money is being spent. Now, Gujarat’s urban governance is staring at a financial storm.

RTI documents have exposed that not a single audit has been completed for several years for eight major Municipal Corporations: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Surat and Vadodara.

The data, obtained from the Director of the Local Fund Accounts Office in response to an RTI filed under Section 4(1) of the Act, reveals how thousands of crores of rupees in civic funds have remained unaudited, violating the Gujarat Local Fund Audit Act, 1963.

The backlog means that over Rs 2 lakh crore of municipal expenditure across Gujarat’s largest cities has never undergone mandatory financial scrutiny.

With an annual budget of around ₹12,000 crore in 2024–25, the Ahmedabad civic body hasn’t completed an audit since 2017–18, which roughly translates to approximately ₹50,000 crore in unverified accounts for just one city.

Similar patterns are seen in Surat and Vadodara, while other corporations have remained unaudited for four to six years. Experts say that this is not a mere technical lapse, but a deep governance failure.

Ignored directives, defied laws

This financial vacuum exists despite clear legal obligations and repeated directives. Notably, the Gujarat Local Fund Audit Act, 1963, under Section 4 mandates annual audits of all local bodies.

The 11th Central Finance Commission (2000–05) had recommended that the audit of Municipal Corporations be done under the guidance of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), with reports submitted to the State Assembly.

A Finance Department resolution on May 6, 2005, and later a circular on December 23, 2011, made this legally binding. The CAG had also flagged the non-compliance in August 2009, urging Gujarat to ensure timely audits.

In 2011, Section 108A was added to the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, to reinforce the obligation. Yet, the RTI reply confirms that none of these directives have been implemented effectively.