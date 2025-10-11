Shortage of Air Traffic Control personnel raises alarm over aviation safety

NEW DELHI: As India’s aviation sector experiences unprecedented growth, a critical gap looms large -- an acute shortage of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel.

With the recent operationalisation of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming inauguration of Jewar International Airport in Noida, the pressure on India’s already overburdened ATC system is nearing a tipping point.

According to internal sources within the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which oversees all ATC operations nationwide, the sanctioned strength of ATC officers stands at 5,337. However, 1,613 of these posts remain vacant.

Industry insiders warn that to cope with rising traffic and new airport launches, at least 8,000 ATCOs are required, which means that the current shortfall is not just a staffing issue but a significant safety hazard.

“The shortage is not just compromising safety in the skies but also pushing existing controllers to the brink,” an AAI official said.