Shortage of Air Traffic Control personnel raises alarm over aviation safety

NEW DELHI: As India’s aviation sector experiences unprecedented growth, a critical gap looms large -- an acute shortage of Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel.
With the recent operationalisation of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming inauguration of Jewar International Airport in Noida, the pressure on India’s already overburdened ATC system is nearing a tipping point.
According to internal sources within the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which oversees all ATC operations nationwide, the sanctioned strength of ATC officers stands at 5,337. However, 1,613 of these posts remain vacant.
Industry insiders warn that to cope with rising traffic and new airport launches, at least 8,000 ATCOs are required, which means that the current shortfall is not just a staffing issue but a significant safety hazard.
“The shortage is not just compromising safety in the skies but also pushing existing controllers to the brink,” an AAI official said.
“ATCOs manage dozens of aircraft simultaneously. A single error, even for a second, can be catastrophic.”
Despite the pivotal role ATCs play, such as coordinating communication, navigation, and surveillance to ensure safe flight operations, their recruitment and training pipeline is critically underdeveloped.
Currently, only three training centres exist nationwide, with calls growing louder for a modern, world-class facility to meet future demand.
Air Traffic Control consists of two integral wings -- Air Navigation Services and Communication Navigation Services -- that work in tandem to ensure airspace safety.
The complexity of the role demands high technical qualifications, including degrees in Engineering, B Tech, or M Sc in Physics with Electronics.
This stringent criterion, coupled with relatively low remuneration and high stress, is contributing to a lack of interest among potential recruits.
“Though it’s a central government job, the long shifts, mental pressure, and unattractive pay compared to pilots make the profession less appealing,” another source explained.
“A pilot may handle one aircraft at a time, while an ATCO could be managing up to 20 simultaneously.” Starting salaries for ATCOs hover around ₹60,000 per month, compared to over ₹2.5 lakh for entry-level pilots.
"Even as AAI conducts annual recruitment drives, the pace remains insufficient to match the aviation expansion. The standard stop-gap solution of redeploying experienced controllers from established airports to new ones only redistributes the problem, leaving critical hubs understaffed," people familiar with the issue said.
In the recently concluded session of Parliament, concerns about the ATC shortage were formally raised, highlighting the growing recognition of the crisis at the national level. However, AAI has so far refrained from issuing an official response.
With Indian skies getting busier, aviation experts argue that immediate structural reforms, including expanded training infrastructure, competitive compensation, and accelerated hiring should be undertaken to ensure the safety of millions of passengers.