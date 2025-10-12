'Amit Shah’s maths is weak, he’s lying about infiltration, Muslim population,' says Owaisi

Further, the AIMIM chief questioned the Union Home Minister, asking him to stop the infiltration in the country.

"Government statistics show that the total fertility rate of Muslims has fallen the most. If someone is infiltrating, you are a minister, why can't you stop them?... If you call every Bengali-speaking Indian Muslim a Bangladeshi, then this is wrong," he said.

This comes after Amit Shah's remarks on Friday, stating that the disparity in population growth across all religions observed in the censuses from 1951 to 2011 is primarily due to infiltration.

He claimed that the Muslim population has increased at a rate of 24.6 per cent, while the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. Shah clarified that this decline is not due to the fertility rate but rather due to infiltration.

"Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy; I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected..." Shah said.

"Censuses were conducted in 1951, 1971, 1991, and 2011... In the 1951 census, Hindus constituted 84 per cent, while Muslims constituted 9.8 per cent. In 1971, Hindus constituted 82 per cent and the Muslim population was 11 per cent while in 1991, Hindus constituted 81 per cent and the Muslim community accounted for 12.12 per cent, while in 1991, we accounted for 89 per cent, and Muslims accounted for 14.2 per cent. I'm talking about the populations of only two religions because I want to talk about infiltration..." he said.