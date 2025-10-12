BJP announces candidates for J&K Rajya Sabha polls, Sat Pal Sharma to contest from ‘safe seat’

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced its candidates for three of the four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, for which elections will be held on 24 October. Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Sat Pal Sharma is set to contest from a 'safe seat' where the party holds a numerical advantage.

Alongside Sharma, the party has nominated Ghulam Mohammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan as candidates. While Sharma is contesting the seat where the BJP is expected to win, Mir and Mahajan will run from constituencies where the party lacks the numbers to secure a victory.

Sharma will contest under the third notification, which includes a combined election for the third and fourth seats.

In the 90-member J&K Assembly, the current strength stands at 88. The BJP holds 28 seats, while the ruling National Conference (NC)-led alliance commands a majority with the support of 53 members.

Under the third notification, the NC-Congress alliance is expected to secure one seat with 29 votes, while the BJP, with its 28 MLAs, is likely to clinch the other.