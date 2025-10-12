CAs are driving nation-building as financial soldiers of Viksit Bharat, says ICAI President

GOA: In a rapidly evolving world where chartered accountancy plays a pivotal role in shaping and strengthening the economy of a country like India, Chartered Accountants (CAs) are significantly contributing to financial discipline and national progress.

“They are contributing to nation-building towards Viksit Bharat as India’s financial soldiers, transforming from traditional record-keepers to strategic advisors and enablers of sustainable economic progress,” said Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), at the ICAI Media Residential Meet in Goa on Sunday.

Speaking with TNIE, on the sidelines of the meet, Nanda stated that as India continues its rapid ascent to becoming the world’s fastest-growing and third-largest economy, the country would require approximately 30 lakh CAs by 2047.