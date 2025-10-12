CAs are driving nation-building as financial soldiers of Viksit Bharat, says ICAI President

GOA: In a rapidly evolving world where chartered accountancy plays a pivotal role in shaping and strengthening the economy of a country like India, Chartered Accountants (CAs) are significantly contributing to financial discipline and national progress.
“They are contributing to nation-building towards Viksit Bharat as India’s financial soldiers, transforming from traditional record-keepers to strategic advisors and enablers of sustainable economic progress,” said Charanjot Singh Nanda, President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), at the ICAI Media Residential Meet in Goa on Sunday.
Speaking with TNIE, on the sidelines of the meet, Nanda stated that as India continues its rapid ascent to becoming the world’s fastest-growing and third-largest economy, the country would require approximately 30 lakh CAs by 2047.
"Currently, we have around 5 lakh active CAs ensuring financial discipline across the country. India will need nearly 30 lakh CAs by 2047," he asserted. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national goal of transforming India into a Viksit Bharat by 2047.
Highlighting India’s growing financial influence and recognition on the global stage, Nanda said the country has emerged as a formidable investment destination, bolstered by rising global competitiveness and increasing investor confidence.
During his presentation, he shared that ICAI has signed 52 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with universities and is actively working on developing a financial literacy curriculum for students of classes 8 to 10 across India.
ICAI continues to set benchmarks in accounting standards and innovation, supported by its robust network of over 14 lakh members, 183 branches across India, 54 overseas chapters, and five regional councils.
It was also announced that the World Forum of Accountants 2026 will be hosted by ICAI and held in Noida from 30 January to 1 February 2026.