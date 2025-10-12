Criminal killed in police encounter in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: A 28-year-old wanted criminal carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh was on Sunday shot dead in an encounter with police in Para area here, officials said.

The encounter took place near the service lane at zero point on the Agra Expressway during a vehicle check late on Sunday, Para police station SHO Suresh Singh said.

"When police signalled Gurusevak, a resident of Shahjahanpur, to stop, he opened fire at the team. In retaliatory firing, he was hit by bullets," Singh said.

The injured accused was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The accused was wanted in a number of criminal cases including that of murder of a cab driver and looting his vehicle in Shahjahanpur.