Denied 'safe seat' by NC, Congress opts out from contesting RS polls in J&K

SRINAGAR: The president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, Tariq Hamid Karra, on Sunday said his party will not contest the October 24 Rajya Sabha elections to four seats in the Union territory in view of alliance partner National Conference refusing it a 'safe seat'.

Addressing mediapersons after a marathon meeting of party leaders here, Karra said it has been unanimously agreed that the Congress will not contest the Rajya Sabha polls.

The Congress central leadership sought one of the two Rajya Sabha seats that are going to polls separately but National Conference offered the party one of the two seats, which are going to polls under a common notification, Karra said.

"Keeping this in mind, all the participants (at the meeting) were of the opinion that seat four is not safe like seat one or two. It was unanimously decided that we will not put up our candidate for seat number four.

We will leave it to our alliance partners to see what they think about that," Karra said.

"Since the safe seat was not offered to us, we don't want to contest on seat four," he added.