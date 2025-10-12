Faith over flood: Char Dham Yatra breaks records amid Himalayan fury

DEHRADUN: Despite enduring one of the harshest monsoon seasons in recent memory, the revered Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has concluded its main phase not just by surviving, but by smashing previous pilgrimage records.

The unwavering faith of millions triumphed over relentless heavy rains, devastating landslides, and natural calamities that frequently stalled movement along the sacred routes.

As the spiritual season draws to a close, with the closure of the shrines’ portals starting on October 22, the official tally shows that the number of devotees visiting the four holy sites — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — has already surpassed 48.3 lakh.

The Hemkund Sahib Yatra, which concluded this Thursday, also witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees, marking the highest attendance in its history.

Official figures released by the temple committees paint a picture of historic devotion. Badrinath alone has hosted 14.86 lakh pilgrims so far, already exceeding last year’s total of 14.35 lakh, with the portals of the shrine set to close later in November.

The outpouring at Kedarnath has been equally remarkable, with over 16.90 lakh devotees seeking the blessings of Baba Kedar — surpassing 2024’s final count of 16.52 lakh well before the official end date. Gangotri and Yamunotri too recorded strong numbers, welcoming 7.50 lakh and 6.38 lakh devotees, respectively, despite the routes suffering the most significant damage from the monsoon downpours.