Faith over flood: Char Dham Yatra breaks records amid Himalayan fury

DEHRADUN: Despite enduring one of the harshest monsoon seasons in recent memory, the revered Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has concluded its main phase not just by surviving, but by smashing previous pilgrimage records.
The unwavering faith of millions triumphed over relentless heavy rains, devastating landslides, and natural calamities that frequently stalled movement along the sacred routes.
As the spiritual season draws to a close, with the closure of the shrines’ portals starting on October 22, the official tally shows that the number of devotees visiting the four holy sites — Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — has already surpassed 48.3 lakh.
The Hemkund Sahib Yatra, which concluded this Thursday, also witnessed an unprecedented influx of devotees, marking the highest attendance in its history.
Official figures released by the temple committees paint a picture of historic devotion. Badrinath alone has hosted 14.86 lakh pilgrims so far, already exceeding last year’s total of 14.35 lakh, with the portals of the shrine set to close later in November.
The outpouring at Kedarnath has been equally remarkable, with over 16.90 lakh devotees seeking the blessings of Baba Kedar — surpassing 2024’s final count of 16.52 lakh well before the official end date. Gangotri and Yamunotri too recorded strong numbers, welcoming 7.50 lakh and 6.38 lakh devotees, respectively, despite the routes suffering the most significant damage from the monsoon downpours.
The total pilgrimage count across all four shrines now stands at 48,34,687. Authorities anticipate that the final figure, upon the complete closure of the gates, will cross the 50-lakh mark.
The success in managing the crisis while facilitating the pilgrimage has drawn widespread praise. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Banshidhar Tiwari, Secretary to the Chief Minister, said, “We are astonished that pilgrims kept arriving despite such massive natural disasters. This is a testament to the government’s robust arrangements and the devotees’ unshakeable belief.”
Tiwari credited proactive planning for the swift recovery after disruptions. “Every week, we held review meetings. We had pre-positioned alternative routes, helicopter rescue teams and medical units, anticipating disaster risks. This preparation ensured that even when the journey stopped, it resumed very quickly,” he stated.
The government is already looking ahead. “We are starting preparations for the 2026 Yatra now,” Tiwari confirmed. “We want to offer pilgrims an entirely new and improved experience, with significant upgrades already underway from Rishikesh to all four Dhams.”
For Uttarakhand, where the pilgrimage serves as the backbone of the economy, this record-breaking year ensures a vital boost to tourism, transport and local trade sectors.